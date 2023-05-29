COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF)- Memorial Day weekend may be the busiest time of the year when traveling. Some families come up with strategies to beat the travel gridlock and make it home safely.

“Like when everybody is gone after traffic peak hour we left home we went to Charleston,” said Emory Lopez.

The Memorial Day holiday is the unofficial start of summer and the official start to Georgia State troopers and local law enforcement’s “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign.

It continues until June 5thand includes conducting safety checks for boaters on the water for Memorial day.

Lopez says he always makes sure to watch his speed while on the highway.

“My maps are on and I put it on alarms and that will tell you like you have a speed trap ahead or anything like that but basically I keep it under and on the limit” said Lopez.

Although the Memorial Holiday travel crowds, on the road and in the sky, may be over.. the precautions never end.

“You know take it easy go slow you got a lot of rest areas where you can take you pets out if you have pets you got your bathrooms and everything there’s gas stops everywhere so just the traveling is put of the vacation part of the trip,” said Lopez.