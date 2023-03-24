AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Broken Outreach Ministries currently has four homes for men and two homes for women and children who are coming out of bad situations, but they need more room.

“We’re trying to raise awareness for our women and children’s home mainly because there is such a need,” said Crystal Pearson, the network coordinator for Broken Outreach Advantage. “Nobody wants to turn a mother and her kids away, nobody. So we want to expand to help more women and children.”

The Broken Outreach Advantage is the church’s nonprofit program for those who are overcoming addiction, incarceration, sex trafficking and abuse.

They offer free housing and Christian-based services to help them lead a productive and fulfilled life.

“We offer life skills, parenting classes, MRT which is Moral Recognition Therapy and relapse prevention classes as well,” Pearson said.

Their SWAG house, which stands for Spiritual Warriors Aspiring Godliness, and their other home for women and children is almost full.

They’re having a gala to raise money for expansion, which they hope to achieve by summertime.

“The tickets are twenty five dollars, you can come in all your 1920’s attire, we will have food, a DJ,” said Brittany Dilley, a Broken Outreach Graduate. “And I will also be giving my full testimony there from the beginning to the end of what this program has done for me, where I was at and where I’m at now.”

Brittany Dilley came into the program at a very low point in her life, and has since accomplished many goals.

She wants other women who need help in the CSRA to be able to get it through this expansion.

“I [had] been using drugs and running the streets, dealing with abusive men, just bad situations for a long time,” she said. “And today I feel free, that’s the big word I can say. I just feel completely free. I feel happy. I feel like I’m actually able to wake up every day and just be happy to be alive.”

The SWAG Gala will be on April 1st at Gracewood Manor starting at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $25, and $150 for a table of six. All proceeds will be going towards the expansion. Click here to purchase a ticket, and below you will find out more information about the event.

Leaders at Broken Outreach would also like to credit all their sponsors and donors for the impact they’ve made.