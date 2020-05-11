Local teenager makes clear mask for deaf community

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – With nearly 900 masks made and donated to different organizations, 14-year-old Brittany Joiner says she still felt that was not enough.
She felt she could still do more, and took it a step further.
Learning how to make clear masks for those who are hearing impaired.
