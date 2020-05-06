Local teen creates 3D comfort straps for healthcare workers

North Augusta, SC. (WJBF) – Creating comfort for those frontline healthcare workers.

“These relieve the pressure on the mask straps for doctor’s ears,” said Robert Voegtlen, 16 years old, created “Operation Save Doctor’s Ears”.

Meet 16 year old Robert Voegtlen. A sophomore at Westminster Schools and the teen behind “Operation Save the Doctors Ears”.

“I saw a YouTube video where someone was printing these for their community and so I thought I could help out mine,” said Voegtlen.

Word spread of these comfort straps, and before long, he began making hundreds.

“I just thought you know, maybe a couple of people can have these. But then so many people have asked for them so I’m really happy that I could help,” said Voegtlen.

One of those who asked for one was Dr. Laura Lee Joiner.

“There’s a lot of our staff members who are not used to using masks at all. And the ear loops are fine for a few minutes, but then once you’re wearing them all day, having an additional way of hooking the loops around your head keeps them in place better. And it really gives your ears a rest,” said Dr. Laura Lee Joiner, Women’s Health of Augusta.

Her love for these straps grew quickly. So quickly that she started buying them for other healthcare workers.

“This is a worldwide issue. And so i interact with a lot of other healthcare providers and we’re all experiencing the same difficulties. and if anything we can do in the community to help make things more comfortable, we’re going to share,” said Dr. Joiner.

Proof that age is just a number…not a reflection of your ability to help others.

“I bought my first 3d printer in 7th grade. So anyone can do anything to help the people around them,” said Voegtlen.

To contact Robert Voegtlen about a comfort strap:

Email: JVoegtlen@gmail.com

Instagram: @_polymr_