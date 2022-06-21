AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Need a place to cool down and enjoy splashing around in the water?

Here are some places in the CSRA to cool down, have fun and enjoy time with your friends and family.

Splash Pads

Evans Towne Park Splash Pad

Gateway Park Splash Pad

Charles H. Evans Splash Pad

Evans Library Playground Splash Pad

Summerfield Splash Pad

Aiken Sprayground

Riverview Park Splash Pad

Magnolia Springs State Park Splash Pad

Public Pools

The Kroc Center of Augusta

Henry H Brigham Center

Aiken County Recreation Center Pool

State Parks/Lakes

Clarks Hill Lake

Mistletoe State Park

Raes Creek Park

North Augusta Greenway Trail

Aiken State Park

Richardson’s Lake Water Park

Augusta Canal Trail

Betty’s Branch

Brick Pond Park

Augusta Riverwalk

Savannah Rapids

Pools Requiring Membership