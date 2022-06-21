AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Need a place to cool down and enjoy splashing around in the water?
Here are some places in the CSRA to cool down, have fun and enjoy time with your friends and family.
Splash Pads
- Evans Towne Park Splash Pad
- Gateway Park Splash Pad
- Charles H. Evans Splash Pad
- Evans Library Playground Splash Pad
- Summerfield Splash Pad
- Aiken Sprayground
- Riverview Park Splash Pad
- Magnolia Springs State Park Splash Pad
Public Pools
- The Kroc Center of Augusta
- Henry H Brigham Center
- Aiken County Recreation Center Pool
State Parks/Lakes
- Clarks Hill Lake
- Mistletoe State Park
- Raes Creek Park
- North Augusta Greenway Trail
- Aiken State Park
- Richardson’s Lake Water Park
- Augusta Canal Trail
- Betty’s Branch
- Brick Pond Park
- Augusta Riverwalk
- Savannah Rapids
Pools Requiring Membership
- Wilson Family Y
- Augusta Aquatics Center
- Fort Gordon Pool & Spray Park
- Aiken Family Y
- Petersburg Racquet Club
- Fermata Club