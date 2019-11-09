Local students honor Veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – It was a special day at Lake Forest Hills elementary in Augusta.

More than 600 students of all ages joined staff and local veterans for a special ceremony to honor america’s men and women of the Armed Services.

After a short ceremony this morning, the children and veterans marched in a special parade led by the Patriot Guard.

Everyone certainly showed their spirit at this Richmond County school.



NewsChannel 6’s Dee Griffin served as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.

The event was coordinated by Lake Forest Hills elementary father Chris Johnson, the PTO and principal Dr. Emily Driggers.

Veterans Day will be recognized nationwide on Monday November 11, 2019.