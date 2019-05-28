Local student receives statewide honor

Brianna Tillman is seventeen years old with a heart of passion to serve others. She is a rising senior at the academy of Richmond county. She was recently selected as the most positive girls track and field athlete in east Georgia and recently recognized as the most positive girls track and field athlete in Georgia.

“She is very serious about the things that she is doing she is very goal orientated. So everything she does is for the sake of what her future goals are and I really admire that about her as a young person.”

Peaches Stephens is the head track and field coach at the academy of Richmond county. Coach Stephens was the one who nominated Brianna for the award because she felt Brianna exceeded the qualifications needed to be nominated.

“She stays real, focus, level minded and so that stands out a lot about her,” says Coach Stephens.

Brianna says she learned the meaning of caring for people after she got hurt during a track meet in middle school.

“It’s a good feeling when you give back and see others smile, it’s a good thing when they make you smile but to see somebody else smile is even better.”

She says receiving this nomination and honor was a complete surprise.

“When i first won the local version, I was in my room and I didn’t think that i won. i was just scrolling through my phone and I saw that I won…I was like OMG.”

She’s recently changed her field of focus to something that reminds her of a time she was down.

“I was going to go into physical therapy but I feel like being in pediatrics a little more.“

She’s making sure to reach that goal by taking advantage of the opportunity presented to her now. She will graduate from high school next year with college credits already on her transcript.

“Anybody could do anything they want to do, you just have to put your mind to it.”