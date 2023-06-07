WJBF – There are significant changes coming to WAAW Shout 94.7 FM radio.

According to Donna Moore Wesby, the general manager and program director, the owner of WAAW will be leasing the station to a company that plans on converting from a gospel format to a 24-hour sports programming format.

The announcement came from a post on the station’s Facebook page.

Wesby states in the post that the change in programming will begin July 3rd, meaning that all of the current WAAW programming will end on or slightly before July 2nd.