AIKEN, S.C. ( WJBF )- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Kappa Upsilon chapter is making sure voters voices and needs are met by hosting a special forum getting to know candidates.

“What I hope will happen tonight is that everyone will take advantage of exploring the candidate what their platforms are how are they going to better the community how can they better serve us as a whole,” said Stephanie Franklin, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Local voters filled the Cumberland AME Church in Aiken to hear three candidates running for Aiken city and county council

“Over the years I have established relationships across this community I’ve served on several boards and commissions I’ve established relationships with businesses,” said Gail Diggs, Aiken City council district 1 candidate .



Gail Diggs and Demarcus Sullivan are facing off for Aiken City council district 1 seat. P.K. Hightower and James Hankinson are vying for the Aiken county council district 8 seat.

They all spoke on what they would do in those positions if elected.

“Help the youth, kids all over. I was a two sport star here played at Aiken High School basketball and football where I put my heart and soul into the community,” said Demarcus Sullivan, Aiken City council district 1 candidate.

Voters will head to the polls for a Aiken county council special election October 17th and city council election on November 7th.

“I have dedicated my life to helping other people because I was raised to know to whom much is given much is expected” said P.K. Hightower, Aiken County Council District 8 candidate.



“This is a long legacy of 115 years of service we’re very excited to be hosting this platform today and we hope that everyone will git out and vote” said Franklin.

Hankinson was unable to take part in the forum, due to another scheduled event.