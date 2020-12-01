Local small business increasing clientele in the midst of a pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many small businesses across the U.S. are taking a financial hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But some local business owners are finding innovative ways to keep business booming.

Hannah and Rafy Bassali of The Swank Company are some of those small business owners getting creative.

Like many retail stores, they closed their doors for a few weeks in March. The Bassali’s saw this as an opportunity to find new ways to reach their customers.

“Even though it has affected us as a business, it has also kept us on our feet, kept us evolving, kept us learning how to grow as a business,” Hannah Bassali said. “It let us focus on what’s really important.”

While Swank’s doors were closed, the team didn’t sit idly by. Bassali says this was their time to improve the website.

While the store already had a website before the temporary shutdown in March, Bassali says it wasn’t fully up to date.

“During that time we had to close our doors for a few weeks, we focused on getting everything online, getting the website up to date,” Bassali said. “Now we’ve kind of transformed our business model to where we have a schedule for when we launch items online.”

They also introduced accommodations like curbside pickup for locals who prefer not to come into the store. If you live within a certain distance from the store, you can also enjoy local delivery.

Bassali says there have been difficulties running a small business during a pandemic, but she tries to keep a positive attitude and remind herself that we’re all in this together.

“I try to remind myself this is what it is for everyone, it’s not just something that’s unique to us, and that’s such a good perspective to keep in mind,” Bassali said.

But one thing that is pretty unique to The Swank Company is their Tik Tok account.

“Earlier this year, we started posting on Tik Tok,” Brianna Newton, Website Manager said. “Nothing really crazy happened. We posted one of our employee Frannie cropping a shirt and it got like 20 million views.”

Today, that Tik Tok account (@shopswankco) has over 400 thousand followers and 18 million views.

“It has brought us customers from all over the country that literally would’ve never heard of Swank before,” Bassali said. “So it has been such a cool tool to see how that’s grown our audience.”

While Bassali is excited about the newfound reach of their website and social media accounts, she still feels there’s no place like home.

“Even though we do have an online presence as well and we ship all over the country, our bread and butter is here in the CSRA,” Bassali said. “That’s who supports us and that’s what keeps us going.”

She says the turnout at Small Business Saturday always means a lot to her, but it meant more this year than ever before.

“We definitely could not survive without our local support. They are everything to us, our customers mean everything to us,” Bassali said. “We have such a great client base of people who have been repeat customers who have shopped with us ever since we started the businesses six years ago.”

