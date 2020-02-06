DEVELOPING: Local schools announce early release due to severe weather

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Local school systems are releasing contingency plans due to forecasted severe weather approaching our area.

The Richmond County School System is monitoring the situation and plans to make a decision by 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Meanwhile, according to the Aiken County Public School social media accounts, district administrators consulted with Emergency Management and determined it would be best to release students early on Thursday February 6th.

Here is the schedule provided by the Aiken County Public School District:

Elementary Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., Middle Schools at 1:10 p.m., and High Schools at 1:30 p.m. All afterschool activities, practices, games, Evening 4K, Adult Education Program, and our Extended Day offering through Quest Zone will be cancelled. We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience that tomorrow’s early dismissal will cause.

Dismissal times for schools in the Ridge Spring-Monetta and Wagener areas are as follows:

Ridge Spring-Monetta ES will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

Ridge Spring-Monetta MS will dismiss at 1:05 p.m.

Ridge Spring-Monetta HS will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

Busbee Elementary will dismiss at 12:55 p.m.

Corbett MS will dismiss at 12:52 p.m.

Wagener-Salley HS will dismiss at 1:10 p.m.