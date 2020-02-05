Local school leaders and parents react to proposed standardized test cuts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp would like to see fewer standardized tests in schools across Georgia. The legislation would cut out five standardized tests throughout schools.

The new bill would remove the fifth-grade social studies standardized test and four other tests in high school. Tests in math, English, science and social studies may be eliminated. There are already two tests for each subject and the Georgia Board of Education would select which tests to cut.

“Some testing is necessary so the teacher can know they’re going down the right path or not but I think students can be over-tested so yes. Yeah, clearly we love to test and it’s not always in the student’s best interest,” said Matt Johann, Assistant Director Student Services for Richmond County Schools.

Gov. Kemp urged the test cutting proposal would reduce redundant material, reduce the length of the Georgia Milestone exams, and increase teaching time in the classroom.

Tina Taylor is a local mom of a student who has already finished high school courses and is now onto college work through dual enrollment said, “I think they should be cut because everybody is not a test taker and it limits what they can get exposed to because if they don’t pass the standardized tests, then they can get into these specialty programs which hinders the child. And not everybody is a good test taker.”

“Standardized testing is just one of those necessities of life. It’s one of those necessary evils. We’ve got to do it to know we’re going in the right direction and we have to able to see not just what an individual teacher is doing here or there but have to see the big picture that students are prepared for what’s next in their life. Not what just is going on in a particular class,” explained Johann.

Right now there are 24 standardized tests for Georgia schools. Seventeen above federal law. The tests count for a fifth of student’s grades. If the test cuts are approved, then the Georgia Board of Education will determine whether the standardized test scores will still apply to a student’s final graded.