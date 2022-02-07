Local Reverend starts Judge Not Project to work with at-risk teens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– In January, homicides in Richmond County were more than double the monthly average. Sheriff Richard Roundtree says many of these violent crimes are being committed by Richmond County’s youth.

“This is not just a law enforcement problem. This is a community based problem and everybody in the community has to take ownership of it,” Sheriff Roundtree said.

A former Richmond County school teacher is doing just that.

“Like we see now with so much violence, and murder, and other very serious offenses in our community, we know that there is a need for us to unite and make a change,” Rev. Larry Fryer said.

Rev. Fryer started “The Judge Not Project: From the Courtroom to the Classroom,” where current and retired Richmond County judges go to schools and mentor at risk teens.

“It gives the child hope. He sees someone who he knows, or she knows, hey they can help me. I have an opportunity here to do better and to grow and to become somebody,” Rev. Fryer said.

He says by learning to make good decisions and having more mentors in the classroom, the hope is that these teens never end up in the courtroom.

“Community and unity is my thing. If the community gets involved when we’re talking about law enforcement, if the community gets involved in education, in building our young people and giving them hope and encouragement, they’re going to have to want it themselves, but I’m sure we can make some changes right here,” Rev. Fryer said.

Rev. Fryer says he has been touched personally by mentorship, and now it’s something he’s passed on to hundreds of students.

“My godmother was a juvenile officer for approximately 31 years. She said, ‘You can’t save them all, but if you’ve saved one, that is a great achievement that you can be proud of,’” Rev. Fryer said.