Local restaurant owner says having no Masters in April is better than one with no patrons

CSRA News


AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Masters decision to postpone causes a ripple effect for so many businesses in our community.

One local business owner says it’s better than a spectator-less tournament.

“Yesterday, we were really thinking that it would be spectator-less, which would be a major blow to the local economy especially us folks in food and beverage and hospitality so I think we’re kinda, still sad that it’s not going to be the first full week of April, but we’re excited that it’s postponed and looking forward to hopefully a fall Masters, we will see,” says Havird Usry.

