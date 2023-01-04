AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On its second day in session, The House of Representatives remains in chaos. Republicans have still not chosen a House Majority Leader. Tiffany Hobbs asked local Republicans how they feel about what’s going on in Washington.

“I appreciate the fact that they are being allowed to have their voices heard,” said Debbie McCord, Columbia County GOP Chairman. “But we have a lot of work to get done in this country and our Republican House members have promised us things that they want to get done to support the American people.”

In the sixth vote in two days for Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy has, once again, not secured the 218 votes needed to take the gavel.

Local representatives of the Republican Party express concern over the standstill.

“The House Republicans under Kevin McCarthy – it had plans that need to get put into place to help reduce inflation, to ease some of our other issues that have been ongoing, be it supply chain, energy, security, national security,” said McCord. “We need to get to work on those things.”

A handful of House Republicans are blocking McCarthy from becoming Speaker. It’s the first time in 100 years a Speaker hasn’t been elected on the first ballot.

“I would like to see all of the Republicans come together,” said Debbie Epling, Aiken County GOP Chairman. “And choose someone who would do the best for the country. That’s the most important thing. If the Democrats can come together and do what they need to do, we should too.”

Epling echoes McCord’s concerns, saying she hopes House Republicans can unite so they begin to address important legislation.

“I know that all of them are wanting to do what’s best for the country, they’ve just have different ideas on how to do it,” said Epling. “I think [McCarthy’s] already made concessions. Should the Freedom Caucus make concessions? Yes, they should. They shouldn’t keep moving the goal post.”

With a seventh round of votes to come, The House adjourned until 8pm Wednesday night.