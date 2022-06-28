AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “Georgia’s heartbeat bill allows for 100% of the women that have had unprotected sex and are scared and and not believe that this is that this is something that they can manage they have those same options today to have an abortion the difference being that they must do that prior to a detectible heartbeat” said Republican State Representative Jodi Lott.

In the wake of the Supreme courts ruling to overturn roe vs wade local Georgia state representatives are speaking on the decision.

State representatives Jodi Lott and Mark Newton both say the Georgia law has been misunderstood. The law – passed in 2019 but currently held up in court – bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected. That can be as early as six weeks after conception. If the heartbeat is detected Dr. Newton says there are other resources.

“There’s over 1 million US families longing to adopted a child, so we streamlined that in Georgia we choose in Georgia to take care of both that unborn daughter or son but also cared deeply and tangibly for the woman who finds herself pregnant with an unplanned pregnancy” said Newton

Newton says he believes as a doctor it’s his job to care for both an unborn baby and the mother During unpredictable circumstances.

“Because if you follow the science it’s clear there are two individuals involved it’s my duty to care for both I don’t have to pick one or the other we have exemptions for life of the mother threats like ectopic pregnancy and all that that’s obviously a different situation” said Newton.

Right now abortion is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy in the state of Georgia the new heartbeat law is expected to be implemented by the end of July, and while some are against it….

“If you are in Georgia and you have concerns that for some reason the heartbeat and fetal pain are not things we should consider before taking the baby’s life then you lobby your state legislatures you come out and lobby them for a change” said Jodi Lott.