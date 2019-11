AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A well known local college professor has a new honor to add to her resume tonight.

Doctor Debra van Tuyll, a journalism history professor at Augusta University, was awarded the Sidney Kobre award today.

That award is given by the American Journalism Historians Association each year.

The award is the AJHA’s lifetime achievement award and honors the top mass communication historians in the country.

Congratulations to her!