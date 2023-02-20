AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Before Jimmy Carter was America’s 39th president, he was Georgia’s 76th governor. Before that, Jimmy Carter was just a peanut farmer.

“No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, you could agree that he always was putting the people of Georgia and their interest first.”

Emily Greene, a Democratic leader in the Augusta area, is grateful for Carter’s work in agriculture in the Peach State.

“We know, at the end of the day, agriculture and farming– the business- is a livelihood for so many people in Georgia and that was for him as well,” Greene said.

She told NewsChannel 6 she wore her peanut pendant for one reason.

“Peanuts, Georgia and Jimmy Carter, they’re synonyms. I even have the peanut necklace from his 1976 campaign that my great-aunt gave my mother in the ’70s. So, I was very lucky to be given this a couple years back and you look at it and you always think ‘Jimmy Carter,'” Greene said.

Aside from all that, she says, Carter was just a good person.

“He championed environmental rights, he believed in helping people less fortunate– say ‘believes,’ he’s still with us for now– he believed in universal healthcare,” Greene said.

Carter is known for his other accomplishments like winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

“He put the law before everything, he gave up his beloved peanut farm to be governor, to be the president. He’s always been a shining example of humanity; he’s had a long marriage to his wife Rosalynn. Always helping the people of Georgia,” Greene said.

As it stands, Carter is the oldest living U.S. president.