AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Gather by the Ghost Light is a locally produced theater podcast. Creator, Jonathan Cook produces audio plays that were written by emerging and established playwrights from all around the world. The podcast also features plenty of local talent from around the CSRA.

On October 21st, for it’s fundraising event, Gather by the Ghost Light will be live for the first time at Le Chat Noir. We caught up with Cook ahead of the event to find out more about the podcast and what people can expect from the live event.

First off, tell us a little bit about yourself.

Well, I’m very active in the fine arts. I’m a playwrights, filmmaker. I’ve done a lot of acting, stage acting, film acting, as well as voice acting for playwriting. I’ve won the Porter Fleming Award six times, and that’s a local award by the Morris Museum of Art. And as far as filmmaking goes, my latest film, Sally’s Lullaby, has been on a lot of different film festivals all over the world, and it’s won several awards so far, and it’s still going.

When did you get in to film making?

Well, I graduated from Augusta State University. It’s just called Augusta University now with a with a film degree, that’s how I got started, and didn’t just after I graduated, I just kept working on films on my own, on the side.

How does it feel to get so many accolades over the years?

I got to say, filmmaking is a collaborative effort. I feel bad trying to take all credit for these films because there was a lot of people involved. All the crew, all the actors. A lot of good people. A lot of talented people. So props to everyone that helped out of that.

What is Gather by the Ghost Light?

Gather by the Ghost Light is a locally produced theater podcast. On the podcast I produce audio plays that were written by emerging and established playwrights from all around the world. I get professional voice actors to come in and record, and I also do all the sound design myself. I have put on the sound effects, and I just make it a fully immersive experience for for anyone listening. The goal is for anyone listening, I want them to feel like they’re in the story as well. So it’s all a stereo sound and just feels like they’re right there with the characters.

So how many of these do you have so far?

Oh, we just started season four and as far as episode count wise, I think it’s about 54 episodes recorded so far.

Since you started it, what’s the response been like from the community since you started doing this?

Well, first off, so Ghost Light is a it’s a term it’s a theater term. So basically, anytime a theater is unoccupied, you know, when the show is over, everyone goes home and all the lights go off except one. And there’s a single bulb lamp that sits in the middle of the stage and it lights up the stage. Now, this is a theater tradition that’s been going on for over a century. The tradition is part superstition, it’s also part safety. In case anyone shows up middle of the night, you don’t want to fall off the stage. So in 2020, we had the pandemic, and during this time, a lot of theaters had to shut down, and, this affected many writers, including myself, because a lot of us had written plays that were slated for production that we’re getting canceled because no one could go to theater.

So my idea was, you know, with the theater shutdown, people can’t go to the theater, what if I bring theater to people through these audio plays? I notice in a lot of the theater websites and a lot of the social media, they were posting the photographs of their their Ghost Light, you know, just as a way of saying, we’re closed for now, but we’ll be back.

So what I did, I met I met a lot of writers and playwrights over the years. And so I got with them and I adapted some of my own plays to audio plays, and a lot of these playwrights were giving me permission to adapt their plays, and I just started releasing it on this podcast and the response has been overwhelming.

Even, when it started, people had to discover it. So it was kind of a slow curve on the graph, watching the stats go up. But eventually, you know, people from all of the world are listening. Even after the pandemic, they’re still subscribers and followers and just people finding it every day. Thousands of listeners coming in and people are just tuning in and still listening.

And so this thing is all genres to you know, it’s not you know, it’s no when you hear it, you may think like, Oh, Ghost Light, it’s going to be scary, but it’s not all that, you know, this is, you know, all kinds of talked about some of the genres that you guys do for these.

What genre is the podcast?

All genres. Yeah, just like you said, Ghost Light is a theater term. I have had people kind of tune in thinking that it is going to be a Ghost Story podcast, and would you explain to them, yeah, it goes like that theater term all genres, comedy, drama, science fiction. During October, I do like to focus on the horror genre, just like around December I like to focus on the holiday plays. So there are themes that come along during the year, but for the most part, all genres all year round.

Now, the thing that I like most about this, and you touched on it a little bit earlier, is that you use a lot of local talent for this. Do you feel like that makes it special?

It does. Now, I’ve been a stage actor for many years. I’ve pretty much worked with every theater in town at this point, and I’ve met a lot of great people over the years. There’s a wonderful pull of acting talent to pull from, and whenever I’m reading a new script that I want, I’m considering producing as an audio play, I always have a short list of actors in my head of people that I think would fit the roles that I’m reading, and I do pay attention, I see, I know the actors out there that have the passion, they’re going out to every audition, as many as they can. You know, sometimes they get cast, sometimes they don’t.

So for me, I’m giving them another opportunity to display their acting skills, you know, not on a stage, but through their voice, you know, through the talents of voice acting and for some stage actors, it’s their first time ever doing this. And they really, you know, slide into it. So naturally, most of them doing it. So it’s been a fun experience for everyone.

So when someone gets done with one of your podcasts, what do you want them to walk away with.

I want them to have been entertained. I want them to experience a writer’s creative work that maybe they’ve never heard of, or if they had heard of them before, then maybe they’re hearing something, a new play that they had just written. Maybe it’s a world premiere because on the podcast, a lot of the plays I produced did start out originally a stage plays, and so we collaborate and we adapt them to audio plays, but a lot of these states plays have already won awards and different play festivals, and then some of them are world premieres. You know, you hear for the first time right on the podcast.

Now we brought you in specifically today because you guys have a bit of a fundraiser coming up down the road for this podcast. Talk to me about what that fundraiser is, where it’s going to be at. Give us the full details and what what can we expect from it?

So I’ve been talking about this for a couple of years, but and it’s finally happening, but we are doing a live recorded gather by the Ghost Light event at the Shatner Theater on October 21st. So what you can expect is that we are going to be recording a full length play. It’s a new play, it’s a comedy and is going to have a big cast, a lot of big characters. So the attendees, what you’re going to experience is you’re going to see the voice actors on stage and they are going to be recording the dialog, you know, in their characters, and you get to see all that. And alongside that we’re also be recording the Foley effects and the sound effects in real time as the voice actors, you know, to tell the story from the script.

Now, usually at home I’ll record the voice actors separately, and then when I edit, I put the effects on after the fact, but at this event you’re going to get it all, all in one take. Everything that’s recorded live will be what is on the live episode when it’s released. So again, with it being live, if everything’s go perfectly, you get to be there to witness it.

If an actor stumbles on a line, you get to see you can be there to witness it. If a sound effect comes in early or late, you can be there to listen to it.

What’s the purpose of this fundraiser and, how can the community support the Gather by the Ghost Light Podcast.

Well, here’s the thing. So the podcast, it doesn’t generate any income. So I do like to, you know, give some some payment to my voice actors and to and to my writers and to just to continue doing that. All the money made from this event will go directly back into the podcast. So what I would love from the community is I would love for every seat in that theater to have someone in it because I want it to be a live experience, not just for the attendees, but also for the people that listen to the episode after the fact.

I want them to hear that live audience reaction, so I want as many people there as possible, so that we can just max out that live reaction factor along with people to listen to it and feel like they’re there with the audience. You know, every laugh, every grown, just every audience, vocalization. I just want I want people to hear all that along with the actors and the effects.

Now, this is a comedy, so I’m hoping that most of the reaction will be laughter, but we’ll see how it goes.

So if people are trying to, find more out about Gather by the Ghost Light. Where do they go? What do they do?

So at the website Gatherbytheghostlight.com, you can listen to every episode on the website or any podcast player app, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, just any of those apps regardless of podcast app, you just search for Gather by the Ghost Light. We’re on every platform and like I said, people are listening all over the world, and it’s it’s been a thrilling experience so far.

The Gather by the Ghost Light Live Fundraiser event happens at Le Chat Noir on October 21st.