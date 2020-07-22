Local Photographer Joins Nationwide Effort to Create 10,000 Complimentary Professional Headshots to Help Americans Get Back to Work

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The pandemic has caused millions of Americans to go without work. Now 200 photographers are hoping to help by providing complimentary professional headshots for 10,000 unemployed workers nationwide.

“We were trying to figure out how we can help during this pandemic,” explained Sanjeev Singhal. “All of the first responders and the healthcare workers are doing their part, but we do take photos. We came up with this idea to take headshots for somebody who needs them, and maybe that will help someone get a job.”

Local photographer, Sanjeev Singhal, is joining a nationwide initiative to help thousands of unemployed Americans get back to work. He says a professional headshot is critical when looking for employment. According to LinkedIn, people who include headshots receive 21 times more profile views and nine times more “connection” requests.

“The headshot is like a digital handshake now,” Singhal. “You’ll send out your resume to an employer, and the first thing they will do is check out your LinkedIn profile.”

With the pandemic leaving millions without jobs, it’s hard for some folks to pull money together for a new headshot now that some businesses are reopening.

“If you have a terrible headshot or have a headshot from 10-years ago and you walk in the door, and you don’t look like that anymore, it’s not helpful,” said Russell Brown.

Brown is a professional actor and runs an after school program for inner-city boys. Brown told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, the program is suspended due to the pandemic, and a lot of his acting jobs are on hold because the theaters are closed. However, he says this free headshot is an extra piece for him to land a gig once the theater industry reopens.

“I’m continually getting all of my collateral material together, so when the pandemic is over, then all of those things will be ready to go when it’s time to go back to work,” said Brown.

Everyone is in this pandemic. Most folks are wondering how they going to make money to pay bills or provide for their families. Brown says what these photographers are doing could lead to a new success story.

“That’s 10,000 people who get this opportunity, and it’s helping the economy,” said Brown. “If everyone pitched in that way, then we wouldn’t have any problems in the pandemic.”

The no-cost photography sessions have been limited to those who scheduled slots. Click here if you would like to get a professional headshot from CSRA Photography.