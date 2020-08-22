Local pediatric COVID-19 cases declining

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – School board members in Richmond County are still deciding if kids can go back to their campuses, or if everybody has to stay home and learn on the computer. And now, there is an encouraging sign on the COVID-19 front.

You can see by this graph Dr. Brandy Gunsolus at AU Health provided for us how positive COVID-19 cases spiked earlier this week in pediatric patients. But right now, we are seeing a sharp decline.

“Augusta has been lagging behind the rest of the state by a week to 10 days or so in terms of the movement of our numbers and I think we’ll continue to see that decline based on what’s occurring in other locations in the state,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer at AU Health.

School is starting all across our area. When COVID-19 started to spread earlier this, kids were not typically tested but that’s not the case anymore.

Dr. Coule explained, “We lowered that number to the age of 10 and now we’re testing even younger patients. And so, parents concerned about going back to school, understandably want to get testing for their children.”

“I think that the safety precautions the schools are taking are good but it’s also up to the students and parents as well. You send the students to school but they also come back home,” said Tatiana Battle.

Dr. Coule added, “We’re in uncharted territory and school officials are having to balance what is a very complex equation of the harm caused by not opening school and the harm potentially caused by opening school.”

The mortality rate is incredibly low, particularly in pediatric patients. Only three have died state-wide from COVID-19. Pediatric patients who are hospitalized usually have an underlying condition like cerebral palsy or other chronic health conditions, according to Dr. Coule.

He said, “The Central Savannah River Area has been in a bit of a red zone over the past couple of weeks. However, we coming down now off of that peak. We have at least leveled off or on the decline. And so, I expect you’ll those numbers improve.”

A new pediatric COVID-19 testing site is now set up at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. To book an appointment or to find out where you can get tested click or tap here.