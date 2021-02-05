Local organizations work to help homeless veterans

Augusta- Forces united and the VA are working together to help veterans who need a place to stay.

It’s a growing initiative to fix a big problem in augusta.



“Our homeless count last year showed that we had more people on the streets than we had before and I can only imagine how many homeless people we have on the street now being that we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” said Jordan Johnson, District 1 commissioner.

Friday, Forces United partnered with the VA homeless program to donate essential items to homeless veterans. This initiative was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.



“The collaboration came together and decided the va and forces united decided that they were going to do it regardless of covid so the last time this event happened in 2019 there were more than approximately 400 homeless,” said Victoria Hann, the president and CEO of Forces United.

Hann says more than 30 veterans were included in that 2019 homeless count, but Friday’s efforts were just a small portion of a larger initiative.



“Everyday kelly and her team take calls or take individuals off the street and help them navigate obviously if their veterans we try to tie them into the grant we have,” said Hann.

The real challenge is for those veterans who do not qualify for that grant.



“Not every veteran qualifies for va services and not every veteran qualifies for the grant we work under so we really get challenged sometimes with some of those that are still on the streets trying to find the right solution for their situation sometime too even if we find a place they may not have enough money to sustain or they might have other issues they need to address,” said Kelly Thorpe, Director of Homeless Services.

Hann says the covid-19 pandemic has created unique problems for their mission.



“During covid and the moratoriums that have been put in place, it’s wonderful for evictions not to be taking place however that interrups the system the natural system of housing being available so now our veterans and homeless are in shelters not being able to be moved into appropriate housing,” said Hann.

And while the task force is working to fix the problem, it needs the community’s help.



“Events like this are very important because this is how you make the change happen,” said Johnson.