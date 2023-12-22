AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- With temperatures continuing to drop, warmth is a necessity this time of year–so several local organizations got together to meet that need.

The event is a partnership between Rural Health Services, Molina Healthcare, First Steps, the Salvation Army, and Toys for Tots to provide a warm holiday experience.

Manager of Growth and Community Engagement Allen Tipping says it’s an honor to give back.

“We care about the health of the community, and one of the real needs is warmth–especially when it’s getting colder outside. We like to do things that help our community, and we figured this was a really good way to meet a need before Christmas,” said Tipping.

Rural Health Services CEO Carolyn Emanuel-McClain says this service opportunity is a great way for them to discuss what they do outside of their own building.

“When we provide healthcare, we don’t just do healthcare within the four walls of our organization, we extend it throughout the community. So it’s very important to determine a person’s health status, and we want to make sure they’re kept warm, they’re fed, the children are happy, they have clothing, and the parents have coats, etc,” said Emanuel-McClain.

Kids got to get free toys, decorate their own Christmas cookies, and get a picture with Santa.

Parents got to enjoy a hot meal with their kids while getting a free coat.

While there were hundreds of coats to give away, a local high school student also contributed coats left over from his own coat drive.

Noah Cato is a 9th grader who plays for the JV basketball team at Midland Valley High School.

“I wanted to bring the coats here because I know a lot of kids don’t get what we get for Christmas, so I just wanted to give back so they could have an opportunity to get some stuff for Christmas,” said Cato.

Director of Outreach Gail Diggs–who’s also an Aiken City Council Member–says this opportunity to serve warms the hearts of everyone who put this together.

“I have no words to tell you how blessed we feel–but also how much we love this community. We love not only being able to provide events like this, but also quality, affordable, accessible and primary healthcare, because that’s what we do,” said Diggs.

Those involved say with such a great turnout, the plan is to continue this event of giving back for years to come.