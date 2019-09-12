Local organizations offer housing program for families of low-income veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Housing the homeless is done through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program, which helps low-income veteran families.

“Once that family falls, it’s a hard climb back up,” says Lynda Barrs, the Economic Opportunity Authority resource development coordinator.

Here are some of the requirements to know if you are eligible:

You must have an honorable discharge status verified by the V.A.

You must be at or below 50% of area median income and able to keep up the house once you receive the assistance.

“I never take this for granted. I just thank God for it. That it was available to me,” says Daphney Haines one of the success stories of the SSVF program.

Daphney Haines moved to Augusta after she lost a loved one. It was hard for her to keep up. She was just shy of calling the streets home, when a church member told her about the partnership between the two organizations. That’s when she asked for help.

“They just worked with me, the basis trying to make sure I had a place to stay that I wouldn’t end up on the street and from there they helped me get finances together.”

The partnership between both organizations has served those who served us for the last eight years.

“EOA program because they are so robust and diverse they really offer a community solution in helping those in a low income status,” says Forces United Deputy Director, Don Clark.

It’s a 12 month program and then after that, you have to do your part. If the veteran is able to work, Forces United and the EOA helps them find a job.

“I got a job and I got a home and I’m doing fine,” says Haines.

Something she said would not be possible without the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program.

“It wasn’t the fact that they were taking you by the hand, they tell you what to do and all you have to do is do it,” says Haines.

In the past year, thanks to the partnership of both organizations, they were able to stability house 225 people.