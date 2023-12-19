AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The countdown is on, just 6 days ’til Christmas.

And to spread holiday cheer, several local organizations got together to give kids from the Department of Juvenile Justice a special day.

Tameka Allen is one of the members of the Zeta Xi Omega Chapter in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority–who were one of the community groups involved.

“We believe in doing what we can to uplift our community, and this is one of the ways that we can do that and be successful at it–and uplifting these children’s Christmas,” said Allen.

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Wellstar MCG Health, and other community groups worked together to give kids from the Department of Juvenile Justice a warm meal and lots of presents.

Mayor Garnett Johnson also gave them a word of encouragement. “As your Mayor, I want to one congratulate you. Two, I want you to know that I’m accessible, and I love every single one of you. You guys call Richmond County home, and I want to be part of your success.”

Many of the children are in foster homes, and most of them may otherwise not have a Christmas if not for this event.

“It means the world to us to be able to make such a large impact. We have over 300 members in our chapter, and every one of them are touched by the ability for us to get out and reach and touch somebody, and make their lives better. So it means the world to us,” said Allen.

Chief Juvenile Judge Willie Saunders says having this gift program is a game changer for the kids in the CHINS program, and it’s just what they need this time of year.

“Having done this 15 years before, the difference is night and day. I would’ve loved to have had this type of program 15, 16 years ago during my first stint as juvenile court judge. But this is just absolutely amazing, and the community’s support,” said Saunders.

“To me personally, I believe in doing what I can to assist our children and provide for our children. There should be no child left untouched when it comes to Christmas,” said Allen.

Those involved say this was the perfect opportunity to give these kids an experience they won’t soon forget.

A total of 70 kids got to take home a bag full of goodies for the holidays.