Local organization to host community baby shower for expecting moms in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Molina Healthcare is hosting a community baby shower in Aiken, South Carolina.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 21 from 12-2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on East Pine Log Road.

Attendees will receive a complimentary diaper bag filled with baby essentials, such as diapers and wipes.

Partnering organizations will also provide additional giveaways and education on important prenatal and postnatal health topics. All giveaways will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Light refreshments will also be on hand.

“The event is designed to create awareness about the importance of prenatal and postnatal care. Improving birth outcomes and reducing infant mortality rates can often be achieved through education and healthy choices, and this event seeks to give families expecting a baby the resources to help them get the care they need,” according to a news release.

This event is open to the public.

Since 2013, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. As of September 2019, the company serves approximately 134,000 members through Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) health programs across South Carolina.