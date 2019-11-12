Local organization to hold news conference on gun violence in McCormick County, South Carolina

Credit: Put Down the Guns Now Young People

A local organization will hold a news conference in McCormick, South Carolina about recent gun violence there.

The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization will hold the conference, Tuesday, November 12, in front of the McCormick County Courthouse.

The event stems from “many many shootings within the last six weeks with one person being shot,” according to founder Jack Logan.”Houses being shot up and the most recent shooting this past Saturday night at an apartment complex with 30 rounds being fired,” he added.

We’re told people, including mothers and children of the apartment complex, are afraid.

The news conference will begin at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, according to organizers, no one has been arrested on any of the shootings.