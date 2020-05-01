Local organization shines light on Lupus during month of May

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This month people across the CSRA and everywhere will wear purple in hopes of bringing awareness to Lupus.



The chronic, autoimmune disease impacts the skin, joins and organs in 1.5 million Americans. About 90 percent are women.

The CSRA based Crowning Lupus organization plans to hold several events this month, to ensure men and women living with lupus avoid health disparities. Executive Director Jade Nealious brought together several women and asked, what does Lupus mean to them.



Some women shared:

“Lupus has taught me to rest.”

“It has taught me to accept help and surround myself around positive people.”

“With this autoimmune disease, sometimes getting out of bed is challenging.”

“Lupus has taught me that I am stronger than I can ever imagine.”

Crowning Lupus planned the following events :

Saturday, May 2nd – Join us on Facebook Live as well walk down memory lane of lupus walks held in the past

Wednesday, May 6th & May 20th – Warrior Wednesday! If you are a lupus survivor, contact Jade Nealious for an opportunity to meet and connect with other lupus survivors virtually.

Every Tuesday during the month of May we will host Giving Tuesday in efforts to raise funding for our many programs.

Dates Include: 5/5, 5/12, 5/19, 5/26

Saturday, November 7th – We will host our 7th Annual SC Lupus Walk. The purpose of the Lupus Walk is to raise awareness of lupus and gain support of our programs that serve lupus survivors throughout the community and across the state.