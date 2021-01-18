Local organization holds MLK Day celebration in Denmark

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Denmark Cares hosted its second annual MLK Day celebration at the Denmark Gazebo on Monday, January 18 at noon. The theme for the event was Peace, Unity and Justice. The event celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King while offering messages of peace, unity and justice for a stronger community in Denmark. Each one of the speakers reminded the audience of Dr. Kings’s legacy and messages to remind citizens of the work that is needed to have a more unified an is d peaceful community.

Organizers say the speakers and performances were all African American males with connections to the community. The keynote speakers were Brandon Jamison and Willie Carter, natives of Denmark and graduates of Denmark Olar High School. Other guests included County Councilman Dr. Johnathan Goodman, City Councilman Calvin Odom, Dr. Yvette McDaniel, faculty of Denmark Technical College, and founder of B.C. Crawl and soloist Nigel Fisher.







Denmark Cares MLK Celebration 2021

Provided

The event ended with a circle where citizens gathered and released balloons with a commitment to bring unity and peace to our communities.

We’re told each year, the event has been organized by Denmark Cares by founder Letitia Dowling. The Denmark Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Chapter of South Carolina State University sponsored the event.