EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Juneteenth: a day to reflect on the true meaning of freedom for all and to celebrate the essence of family.

As the country takes the day to observe this holiday, one local organization is doing its part to help African American families discover their roots.

Unfortunately, for many African-Americans, knowledge of their family’s history may be unknown.

“In African-American cultures, we don’t have a lot of that because of the way the slaves were kept, and the records and things were not kept the same way. It was kept sort of like cattle records, and that’s the way it was,” says Terry Preston Johnson, the Assistant Communications Director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Evans.

And that is why like many others, Johnson decided to go looking for answers. After joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Johnson connected with the Family History Center, an organization that uses a tool called Family Search to help link families together.

“Family Search is the oldest and largest repository of historical records in the world. Family Search have been gathering records in order to preserve them for historical research so that the whole family – the whole world family – can be identified and linked together in families,” Diane Jensen, the Director of the Evans Family History Center.

Family Search is for everyone, no matter the faith or race, and it has proven to be instrumental in helping African-Americans nationwide locate and collect materials for their genealogy records.

And with the assistance of the Family History Center, Johnson says he was able to track his family’s history to Union, South Carolina, where he was able to find out even more information.

“I was able to get in the plantation owner’s records – the will – and I was able to look at that and get all the information, and that help me learn more about my family because I was able to do that,” says Johnson.

Something many families may not have been able to do in the past.

“For the African-American community, it’s a really special opportunity because for many of them, they’ve never, ever seen their own records before,” Jensen states.

And for this reason, the Band Of Brothers of Augusta thought it was necessary to include this chance for African-Americans to discover their family’s history into this year’s Juneteenth Augusta festivities.

“I think it is important for a lot of us to know who are ancestors are and track a lot of that stuff. You might have family members that out there and you don’t know who they are or where they are, and there’s a service out there that can show you: ‘Hey! We can help you find that,'” says Johnny Gregory, III, the President of Band of Brothers Augusta.

The Family History Center will be hosting a booth at this year’s Juneteenth Celebration today at the Augusta Common from noon to 9 P.M.

The Family History Center is open Tuesday through Thursdays from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. and from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. or by appointment.

For more information or to book an appointment, you can visit www.egfsc.org.

Services are free to the public.