Local organization delivers snacks to poll workers to keep them energized

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local organization made sure poll workers had a little something extra to get them through the long early voting hours.

The Augusta (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated spent the day handing out snack bags to Richmond County Board of Elections poll workers spread across four early voting locations.

The president of the service based organization said their Adopt-A-Poll initiative is meant to encourage people to vote and energize workers, as well.

“They are going to be here for the long haul and we want to help encourage that energy, to keep them moving, to give them something to pick them up and go out there and work the polls,” said Yolanda Copeland, President of The Augusta (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

The Links included granola bars, chips, fruit, juice and water inside those snack bags.

Members of the organization delivered bags to Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes, Henry Brigham Community Center, Warren Road Community Center and The Bell Auditorium.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps