Local organization combats increasing poverty numbers in the CSRA

One local organization is helping the CSRA discover their impact kicking off their 2019 campaign today.

United Way introduced staggering statistics of those in our 12-county area living in poverty.

NewsChannel 6 is one of 200 companies supporting the CSRA’s fight against poverty.

The number of those living in poverty is 51%. We found out what you can do to help United way reach their goal.

President and CEO of United Way, Brittany Burnett, played a card game with her sponsors. Sounds fun, right? She gave each table a different economic situation, reflecting real life.

“So, they’ve got jobs, but they really don’t have enough to make ends meet,” says Burnett.

More than half the room stood up to represent those who did not lose the game, but did not have enough money to stay in the game.

“Our goal is to help decrease that number. So, we are really moving the needle to make sure there are more families and individuals who are self sufficient,” says Burnett.

The players at the luncheon were some of the 200 companies taking part in reaching United Ways 2019 camptaign goal, including WJBF.

“Our goal this year is $3,150,000, and we know with our community continuing to grow and evolve, we will likely see needs increase,” says Burnett.

And, the money goes to programs that help with work development and youth, such as putting food on the table.

“Cause school is back in, this is a good thing for many families because they know their children will eat a hot breakfast and lunch, so their programs are supported by investments United Way that will insure that these kids, these families will have access to food resources, so they do not have without when they go home,” says Burnett.

You can help United Way reach their goal by donating items like school supplies, books, hygiene products, underwear and socks. To find out more you can head to uwcsra.org.