Local officers take 50 kids on shopping spree for Day With a Deputy

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Christmas just got a whole brighter for dozens of local kids.

50 kids from the Columbia County school system went on a shopping spree this morning with local law enforcement officers as part of the “Day with a Deputy” program.

Each child got $275 to spend at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Grovetown Department of Public Safety, Harlem Police Department and AU Police Department all took part.

“I’ve got Daveon Miles over here and I’ve enjoyed myself, I don’t know if he’s enjoyed himself. We’ve been speeding through the aisles here, having a great time. Because we usually do get called when someone is having a bad day, so to be a part of the community when they’re having a good day, it’s really positive so I think it’s a good thing,” said Capt. Katy Potts with the AU Police Department.

This was the 19th year the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has hosted the event.