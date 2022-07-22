AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Rising inflation and high rent prices are leading more people to ask for help.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t receive some type of call for assistance,” Jordan Johnson said.

Jordan Johnson, chairman of the Homeless Task Force said they’ve seen an increase in requests for rental assistance.

“The cost of living is increasing day by day. The cost of housing is the highest it has been historically for this area. The price of everything is going up and wages have not.”

The task force works with the United Way to provide rental assistance.

Johnson said while that is needed, he also wants to see more programs designed to help people get back on their feet.

“Which is why it’s so important for us to have programs in place to help folks get to better stages in their lives, by way of jobs skills trainings, economic development opportunities and job creation,” Johnson said.

The Salvation Army said it’s also seen more people needing help paying their utility bills and asking for rent assistance.

It’s also seen more people needing shelter — some who say blighted buildings could provide more options for the homeless.

“All of these old buildings downtown, they could put us in it for a little bit before they tear it down. They could feed us in it, sleep and shower,” Howard Mares said.

Johnson said he believes the need for rental assistance will continue and they will continue to help as many people as possible.

“Of course, we can’t help everybody and there’s not enough dollars to circulate, but what we can do is be as responsive as possible to help as many people as possible,” Johnson said.