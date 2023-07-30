AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s been three weeks since Deputy Kenneth Mercer was shot in the neck while on duty. And Sunday morning hundreds of bikers got together to honor him.

“As soon as the news rang out, all the local law enforcement clubs, we thought ‘what can we do?” said organizer Jason Payne. He’s with local Augusta motorcycle club, the Blue Knights.

“Kenny is an avid Harley rider, so we thought it would only be fitting to be able to help him in this situation by having a ride here today.”

Some of the clubs that came out were the Blue Knights, Enforcers, and the Iron Legacy. But the best sight to see was Deputy Mercer, who despite the neck brace, was in good spirits.

Mercer spent weeks in the hospital, after being released on July 19th according to family. But he was there on Sunday to see the ride in his honor.

He didn’t want to go on camera for an interview, but says that he is feeling better every day, and was so glad to see the support of so many people.

“Well it looks like he’s continuing to improve, so I just hope and pray for the best for him,” said Marcus Jordan, who is a Sandersville native. He came to the bike ride in support of Mercer, as his wife worked with Deputy Mercer in Sandersville years ago.

Mercer was one of the deputies responding to a call on Ellis Street on July 8th. The GBI says 36-year-old Duterval Sejour was found inside a business and shot Mercer before being shot and killed by deputies.

It’s Mercer’s bravery and courage that was celebrated through this ride.

“Law enforcement get up every day and stand in the gap between the general public and those that tend to do harm to the general public,” said Payne. “And he made the decision to get up that morning to do that, and it almost cost him his life. It was the least that we can do to help him with some of his situation right now, and get together and having this ride benefit for him.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Deputy Mercer’s recovery.

