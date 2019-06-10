Local mother and daughter killed in boat crash in Alabama

An Augusta woman and her daughter were killed in a boat crash in Lauderdale County, AL Saturday night. Our sister station reported the incident involving two boats near the mouth of Shoal Creek on Wilson Lake, near Killen. One person, Ross Wooten III, 33 of Muscle Shoals, AL, suffered serious injuries, but is reportedly in stable condition. The station reports he’s still receiving treatments for his injuries.

ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Meanwhile at home, NewsChannel 6 is looking into honoring Cowart and her daughter’s life. LinkedIn reports that Cowart worked for Wier/Stewart in Augusta. We reached out to the company and spoke with President & COO Daniel Stewart. He stated the company is looking to memorialize Cowart at a later time. They released a photo and a statement on the Wier/Stewart social media sites.

Stewart also shared more words of reflection:

“The entire W/S family is shocked and heartbroken to tragically lose a co-worker we consider a sister. Lauren was a talented designer, a steadfast teammate, a vibrant and caring friend to everyone and above all else, a loving and proud mother. We all find a little peace knowing that Lauren and her sweet, silly and beautiful daughter Blakely are together. Our company’s story has changed. And, while we will miss her irreplaceable spirit always, it’s certain that Lauren’s contributions have shaped who we are and will forever impact who we’ll become.” – Daniel Stewart President, COO

Monday afternoon the Richmond County School System released a statement regarding the deaths of Lauren and Blakely Cowart. The statement from RCSS PIO Kaden Jacobs says:



“The Richmond County School System extends its heartfelt condolences for the loss of Blakely Cowart, a Pre-K student at Lake Forest Hills Elementary, and her mother, Lauren. We are all deeply saddened by this tragic event. As the school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief, we will offer resources and services to support all of our students and staff.”

Lauren Cowart also worked for Phoenix Printing and her former employees there are also dealing with this very tough situation.

Marketing and Print Consultant Trent Mercer shared the following arrangements for Lauren and Blakely:

Thursday, June 13

Joint Visitation

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors

214 Davis Rd.

Augusta, Ga

5-8 p.m.

Friday, June 14

Joint Funeral

St. John United Methodist Church

736 Greene St.

Augusta, GA

11 a.m.

We will continue to follow this story in hopes of shaping the life of Lauren and Blakely.