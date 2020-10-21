Local ministry and La – Z- Boy furniture providing furniture to families in need

RICHMOND COUNTY , GA (WJBF) – Janaqua White and her three kids were without furniture for a month after losing everything in an apartment fire.

” With Christmas and the holidays coming up it was very frustrating because I didn’t know if I was going to have a place by now,” White said.

Now with the help of Augusta Urban Ministries and their partnership with La – Z- Boy she’s able to get a fresh start.

” I am overjoyed. I am so relieved,” White said.

White is just one of the many families Urban Ministries is able to help by providing furniture. Clients are able to trade in gently used furniture and in return they receive a discount on new furniture purchased from La – Z- Boy.



” It helps them get the furniture they want and helps the organizations within the community and worldwide,” La – Z- Boy HR manager Mary Beachum said.

Urban Ministries director Melissa Wheeler said they’re seeing an even greater need now because of Covid.

” We’ve seen an increase in need for service, right now we have a waiting list so the truck came at an awesome time because we are in need of these services,” Wheeler said.

For families like White the donations help make a house a home.

” That’s a blessing. That is a major blessing and a major relief.”

** If you need furniture assistance call 211 United Way **