AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An extra special Veterans Day for two local veterans.

Captain KaMona Riley from the Georgia Army National Guard and Captain Jarueben Lee from the Arkansas Army National Guard got married on Friday.

The ceremony was held at Christian City of Praise in Augusta.

Family and friends were able to watch on Zoom.

“We’re both veterans and we both serve, and I think what better commitment to our country than to be committed to God and ourselves,” says the bride.

Captain Lee, the husband, is being deployed soon.

The couple says they’ll have a big wedding for their family and friends when he returns in a couple of years.