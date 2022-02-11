Local man’s 65 year career at Busby’s Heating & Air celebrated

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Busby’s Heating & Air is celebrating a man’s 65 year career. It’s the longest career anyone has had with the company.

His name is W.E. Eubanks. W.E. stands for William Ezra, but W.E.’s coworkers say his initials could just as easily stand for work ethic.

“When you go into something, you’re going to learn every day. Learn all you can and do what you can to advance yourself,” W.E. said.

W.E. has been a dedicated employee of Busby’s Heating & Air since 1958.

“W.E came the year before I was born. So he has known me since I have been alive. My entire life,” president and owner of Busby’s Heating & Air, Rick Busby said.

Technology has changed during W.E.’s time on the job, but he’s never let his profession pass him by.

“It’s always different so it comes around and you learn something every day. It’s not like you’ve done this forever and you think, ‘Well, I ain’t going to learn nothing else.’ You do learn,” W.E. said.

“I’ve watched him outwork some people in his 80’s that were in their 20’s because of his dedication and just how much he cares,” Busby added.

In a world where employers are struggling with staffing, W.E.’s career stands out. His craftsmanship in the sheet metal shop especially stands out. So much so that the shop is dedicated to him.

“Anything that you can imagine, if it can be made out of sheet metal, W.E. can make it,” Busby said.

Once he’s ready to retire, W.E. says he’ll take his hobby with him.

“I know I will,” W.E. said. “I think about it when I’m at home.”

His career is six and a half decades in the making, and he works with a team who says they all look up to him.

“If you didn’t like where you were working, you wouldn’t have stayed there,” W.E. said.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. proclaimed February 1st, 2022 “William Ezra Eubanks Day” in recognition of his 65 year career.