Local man wins 2019 John Campanius Holm Award

APPLING, GA (WJBF) – Appling co-op observer Lester “Darwin” Morris received the 2019 John Campanius Holm Award.

The award is the second highest award the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration can give to observers.

“There’s only 25 awards that are given out per year and the National Weather Service has over 4,000 observers throughout the United States and this is a very important job, because these guys keep all recorded weather — data, rainfall, wind speeds, how much snow we got — all that information is very important. So, the National Weather Service takes it very seriously. If you are an observer you have to purchase your own equipment. Also, it has to be maintained, it has to be up to code by the National Weather Service and for them to pick one person out of the area, its a really big deal,” said Meteorologist John Lynn.

The presentation was held at Morris’ home in Appling.

Representatives from the N-O-A-A, the Georgia and South Carolina Climate Offices, and University of Georgia all turned up to mark the occasion.

“It’s just an honor to me, I didn’t know it would be such a big deal. I’m just glad to do it. It’s something my granddaddy always did and I’ve been honored to do it,” said Morris.





