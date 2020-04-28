Local man speaks on beating Covid-19



AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- 62 year old James Brooks says he is alive and well thanks to the staff at Augusta University Medical Center after recovering from the Coronavirus.

“I was hoping and praying they were just going to tell me I had the flu.”

Brooks describes his experience with the coronavirus.

“It started to get worse and worse until that evening. My wife insisted that we go to the Fast Track Medical place in Milledgeville. We had to wait for 4 hours and by the time they saw me I couldn’t even breath at all.”

Brooks says he has a lot of the underlying conditions that make him susceptible to the virus.

“One other thing that makes it amazing that I survived.. you hear them talking about older people with underlying conditions. I happen to have every underlying condition that there is.”

Professor of Medicine of Infectious Diseases at the Medical College of Georgia, Dr.Rodger MacArthur helped in brooks’ recovery.

“I was involved in enrolling him in the clinical investigation of convalescent plasma.”

Convolascent plasma is a form of treatment Augusta University Health is using on some of the patients with Covid-19.

“We’re partnering with Shepeard’s blood bank so that individuals who have recovered from covid-19 can donate plasma. Every donation can be used by two individuals,” says Dr. MacArthur.

Brooks says Doctors also told him he had pneumonia, causing him to get so ill that a family member had to sign paperwork as his form of legal representation.

“At the time Brooks got the convalescent plasma, he was on the ventilator and unable to give consent for himself. We had to get in touch with his family.”

“Do I have your consent to stick a tube down your throat to keep you alive?” Of course I said yes and they were taking me into the emergency room. That was the last thing I remembered. Next thing I know I was waking up in Augusta in intensive care on a ventilator.”

Brooks says he is looking into the idea of giving plasma to help someone else now that he has survived this deadly disease, but even in clear health he says his safety measures are only ramping up.

“The doctor told me after a week or 14 days I can go back to my normal living, but I’m still going to take a lot of precaution because I don’t want to go through that again.”



