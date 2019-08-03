Local man host a back to school bash for his childhood neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. – It’s that time of the year again when kids and their parents are gearing up for school. One local man named Neal Blair is kicking off the school year with a bash in his childhood neighborhood.

His one goal is to make sure kids in the area have a better start to school than he experienced.

“We didn’t have this growing up, so we want to make sure, because we made it out we want to help be the foot stool to help someone us make it out as well,” says Neal Blair, host of the Back to School Bash.

It’s the 6th Annual Back to School Bash that’s being held in Neal Blair’s childhood neighborhood–Jennings Place.

Blair strives each year to equip students for a successful school year, so kids have no distractions from making good grades.

“I know when I started school a lot of times I didn’t have school supplies, so my year started off bad. So, we actually started their year off good by giving them free school supplies. Pens, paper, book bags, and things like that,” says Neal Blair.

Even clothes and shoes to give parents one less thing to worry about.

“Now they can go back to school with maybe an extra pair of pants or an extra shirt it makes them feel better about themselves,” says Neal Blair.

“Some parents don’t have the money to buy their kids supplies, and the ones that aren’t able to…at least the community tries to help out to make it easier on them,” says Angela Willis, who lives in Augusta.

Not only did they have a chance to stuff their book bags, it was a chance for kids K-12 to sign up for neighborhood tutoring called “Jennings Tutorial”.

It’s twice a week throughout the school year to help guide students.

“We have an hour and a half when we tutor. We partner with the schools in this area with their teachers, so that we make sure that we’re in partnership with the teacher and the parent with the student,” says Henry Baptiste, Jennings Tutorial Coordinator.

Volunteers say investing in our youth needs to extend beyond the neighborhood.

“We all just need to come as a community to help one another. Instead of having the same background, even if we don’t have the same background we all are one. We just need to help each other and embrace each other,” says Dinikka Gissen, a volunteer of Back to School Bash.