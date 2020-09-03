Local man hit by car; killed while doing yard work

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta man was hit by a car on Belvedere-Clearwater Rd at Duncan Rd. at 7:00 P.M.

42-year-old Delgado Morales was doing yard work near the road when a Toyota truck headed north bound ran off the right side of the road and hit him.

EMS transported Morals to the hospital where he was succumbed to his injuries at 7:45 P.M.

He will be autopsied in Newbery Friday morning.

South Carolina Highway patrol is investigating.

