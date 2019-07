HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WJBF) – Forget that great pumpkin on the Charlie Brown cartoon.

Hephzibah farmer Joseph Doyle may have him beat!

Doyle says his watermelon weighs 70 pounds.

He tells News Channel Six that he planted the seeds on April 20, 2019.

On July 22, 2019, the watermelon reached its massive weight.

Doyle says he’s “a creative artist who grows, molds and designs his products.”

No word on what Mr. Doyle plans to do with his massive watermelon.