Hephzibah, GA (WJBF) – Another gator in the CSRA—trapped by a local hunter.



Kenneth Hunt tells us he was in the river swamp at Savannah River in Effingham County near the city of Savannah.

The Hephzibah man says he was fishing when he captured and killed this alligator. And he does have his tags. That gator is 10 feet, 5 inches and 325 pounds.

Hunt says he took him to the processor this morning. He’s going to get the alligator meat and donate most of it.