Local leaders travel to Atlanta for Greater Augusta Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today is Greater Augusta Day at the capital. Many elected officials and local leaders are in Atlanta meeting with some Georgia lawmakers.

The trip is organized by the Augusta Chamber of Commerce. The goal of the trip is to advocate for legislative issues that affect Augusta and the surrounding area.

Grovetown’s Mayor Gary Jones is in attendance.

The group, Leadership Augusta, is in Atlanta today too speaking with lawmakers.

We caught up with Grovetown’s City Administrator who explained why these trips are important.

“Never dismiss the importance of talking to your representatives face to face. Right? That’s where you make things happen. It’s nice to get letters. We’ll send and we will send correspondence but what’s the single best way to talk to anybody? You can get the passion and the energy face to face that you just can put in a piece of dry correspondence,” said John Waller.

You can find more information about Leadership Augusta and the Greater Augusta Day program here.