AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several lawmakers and elected officials are urging voters to say “yes” to a new James Brown Arena.

“Just like other places across the state… Savannah just built a new arena. Atlanta has a brand new stadium. Augusta needs something new as well, so this is our opportunity to really do something positive for the city and secure the future,” said District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Local leaders in Richmond County hosted a rally in front of the current James Brown Arena, getting approval from voters to build a new one. They say the proposed temporary half-penny sales tax will help build economic value.

“It’s a huge economic driver. When you look at graduations that have left the community because of the current state of their current James Brown Arena, when you… I think when you look at the concerts and entertainment acts that we can have… hockey’s on the table if we get a new James Brown Arena,” said District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom.

State Representative Mark Newton also says a new James Brown Arena will be beneficial. “So I think this new arena is something people can strongly support and feel and feel good about supporting; and will be excited to see Georgia’s second largest city really continue to grow and to have the quality of life along with healthcare and education that are needed for new companies to locate here,” said Newton.

While there has been some opposition to the new tax, residents NewsChannel 6 spoke with are on the good foot about this project.

“I just hope that everyone will come out and vote for this because James Brown Arena can’t take much more. It’s dated. We need larger acts. We need an arena that will accommodate restaurants and just be a nice place to go and relax,” said Patricia Geter, a local resident.

Leaders say they’re hopeful about the Voting on Tuesday.