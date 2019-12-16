AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This weekend, students from some local schools got the chance to Shop with a Cop.
The Walmart on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta played host to the inaugural event put on by the Richmond County Board of Education’s Public Safety Department.
Over thirty students were paired with officers and given $100 each to spend.
All of the money was raised from donations from the Public Safety Department, school social workers, church groups, administrative staff and Walmart employees and customers.
Children were chosen by the principals from the schools based on their good behavior.
Local kids get a taste of Christmas early through Shop with a Cop
