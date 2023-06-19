AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday, America celebrates ‘Juneteenth’ – it honors the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

It marks the day in 1865 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned they had been freed.

An all day celebration will be held at the Augusta Common downtown from Noon until 9 p.m.

“Goodie Mob and The Red Sample” will perform, and multiple vendors will be there throughout the day.

And prior to that, at 10am, there will be a free storytelling event for the “Freedom Day” celebration.

It’s at 10 a.m. at the Fitten Street Cemetery in Augusta’s Sand Hills neighborhood.

You can trace your roots in Augusta today, thanks to an organization from Evans. “The Family History Center” uses a tool called “Family Search” that links families together.

Directors of the center say the service is for everyone–no matter the faith or race–and has proven to be instrumental in helping African Americans nationwide locate and collect materials for their genealogy records.

The Family History Center will be hosting a free booth at this year’s Juneteenth celebration downtown.