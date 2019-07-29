Local homeless veteran to be laid to rest

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Howard Warren, a former specialist in the United States Army, will be laid to rest July 29.

Warren died on July 16, in Augusta, and with no family. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development says veteran homelessness is declining.

The homeless veteran rate has gone down almost 75% in Georgia during the last 10 years. From 2016 to 2017, homeless veterans were cut from more than 700 to less than 500 in South Carolina.

There are many people out there helping homeless veterans like Jerry Cox who is a family services counselor with Elliot Sons Funeral Homes.

Cox is also the Chairman of the Homeless Veteran Burial Program.

“We’re really not there to judge. What we’re doing, trying to acknowledge their time they gave to the United States in their service whether it’s the United States Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, whoever it was and try to acknowledge what they’ve done and properly take care of them so that they’re given an honorable service,” said Cox.

He continued, “We’re trying to talk about, you know the service in general, what these men and women have done for our country. Talk a little bit about what they go through and have done something I think is worthy of proper service and to honor them for what they’ve done for our country.”

The memorial service for Howard Warren starts at 10 a.m. July 29 at the Elliott Sons Funeral Home ( 4255 Columbia Rd, Martinez, GA 30907). Warren will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery in Milledgeville.